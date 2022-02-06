BOSTON (CBS) — A nationwide walk aimed at bringing awareness to the problems faced by veterans made a stop in Boston on Sunday. The Walk For Vets group went to the Massachusetts State House, which is one of 22 stops at state capitols they plan to make over the next 22 days.
Among the issues they're addressing is the increased risk of suicide among veterans. The group says they've had great support along the way so far.
They kicked things off last week in Augusta, Maine before moving onto New Hampshire.
On Monday, the group plans to stop in Providence.
Their final destination is Indianapolis on February 23.