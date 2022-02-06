BOSTON (CBS) – A wake is being held Sunday for the Boston Police officer found dead in Canton during last weekend’s blizzard. Officer John O’Keefe served on the department for 16 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Monday.
O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen Read, is facing a number of charges in connection to his death including manslaughter. Prosecutors said she hit him with her car and drove away from the scene during the blizzard on Jan. 29.
Read has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.