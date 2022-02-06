U.S. Women's Hockey Team Crushes Russian Olympic Committee 5-0, Improve To 2-0 In BeijingThe U.S. women's hockey team is now 2-0 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tatum Scores 24, Leads Celtics To 102-93 Win Over PistonsJayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Bruins To Host 2023 NHL Winter Classic At Fenway ParkThe Boston Bruins will host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

The Patriots Didn't Lose All That Much In Jimmy GaroppoloMontana to Young. Favre to Rodgers. Brady to Garoppolo. That was the dream. But that's all it was.

Locked Out MLB Players Reject Offer For Federal MediationLocked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.