BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the cold temperatures over the weekend, the sunshine was helpful in melting some of that ice from last Friday. Hopefully, you enjoyed the quiet weather, because the unsettled stretch continues: yet another coastal storm will pass by New England to kick off the work week. This one, however, is not a big storm, and precipitation will be the main hazard. No big wind concerns, no coastal issues, and no hard freeze to deal with.

A developing system off the southeastern US, will move up the coast on Monday and slide south and east of New England, brushing the area with a wintry mix. Despite a few snowflakes to start, much of eastern MA will be dealing with mainly rain as temperatures rise through the day. However, light snow to a mix is expected for interior locations. Patchy coatings to a couple of inches of new snow is possible, along with a light glaze of ice. Travel north and higher accumulations are possible which is great for the ski resorts.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northern CT and central MA, including the eastern slopes of the Berkshires from Noon Monday to 7 AM Tuesday. The greatest impact is likely after sunset through the early overnight.

Travel may become impacted during the Monday afternoon and evening commute as snow transitions to a mix and untreated surfaces become slick from light accumulations mainly west of 495. The worst of the conditions are more likely in the higher terrain, where temperatures are slower to rise through the day. Slippery spots are possible through the overnight.

As this system pulls away, there may be a few flurries or light snow during the predawn hours Tuesday, but showers will come to an end during the morning. Temperatures will rebound to near or justly slightly above normal. The weather pattern will remain quiet for much of the week with mainly dry weather and highs near 40.