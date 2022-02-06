BOSTON (CBS) — The “benchmark of winter storms”… that’s how many refer to the Blizzard of 1978. Just ask anybody who was around during that time, what they were doing, and they’d most likely reply… nothing. The storm brought the area to a standstill for more than a week after dumping record snow.
Many people were caught off-guard to say, stranded on the roads because people didn’t believe the forecast as the onset of heavy snow begin a little later than predicted. This storm also came after another large snowstorm and a series of inaccurate forecasts the preceding month.READ MORE: Coastal Storm Bringing Wintry Mix To Kick Off Work Week In Massachusetts
The blizzard developed off the mid-Atlantic coast and stalled offshore, from February 5th to the 7th bringing a lengthy period of heavy snow, damaging winds, and major coastal flooding to the area. Four high tide cycles were impacted which just devastated our coastline.READ MORE: Wake Held Sunday For Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Highways and roads were impassable as many cities and towns received over two feet of snow! Roads were littered with cars in huge drifts that got stuck during the storm.
MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Provides $13M For 300 EV Charging Stations
Boston recorded 27.1” of snow from that blizzard, which is still the second-biggest snowstorm on record for the city. Worcester recorded 20.2”.