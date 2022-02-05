YARMOUTH (CBS) — The body of a man from South Yarmouth who was reported missing before last weekend’s blizzard was found on Friday. 56-year-old Jean Paul Morancy, who was reported missing last Saturday, was found dead on the side of a residence in Yarmouth.
Yarmouth Police say they were called around 1:15 p.m. by someone who said they saw a body along a fence line between her property and a neighbor.
Once officers arrived, they found Morancy on the side of the residence along a fence line in an area not visible from the street. He was wearing only a t-shirt and shorts. The home where Morancy was found was unoccupied, and detectives say the homeowners there moved away around two week ago.
Police reported Morancy missing at around 3 p.m. on January 30. The people who reported him missing say he was last seen at their house at midnight on the January 29.
Before reporting him missing, they tried to call Morancy but couldn’t reach him. Because of the blizzard, the area where Morancy lives was covered in snow and police could not find any evidence of him trying to travel around it. Police were also unable to find his phone.
The circumstances around the death are still under investigation.