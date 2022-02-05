BOSTON (CBS) — Multiple people were able to escape a fire that broke out in a South Boston home on Saturday night. Firefighters dealt with difficult conditions while fighting the blaze on National Street.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second floor when crews first arrived. They then found heavy fire on the second floor and smoke coming from the third floor.

“It kind of looked like it was getting away a little bit but we got to it pretty quickly,” said District 6 Acting Chief Jonathan Hernandez.

There were initial reports that people were trapped inside, but Hernandez said everyone was able to make it out safely. It appears that no one was injured.

The fire department also tweeted that crews did a great job dealing with tight conditions, overhead wires, and an icy hill.

“The hill itself is a challenge no matter what time of year it is. As you can see we couldn’t really get ladders to the building because of the wires in the front and also because of the incline,” said Hernandez. “There’s just no space for anything.”

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Four people were displaced.

It’s unclear what started the fire.