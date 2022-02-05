BEIJING (CBS) — The U.S. women’s hockey team is now 2-0 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After beating Finland 5-2 in the group stage opener, the U.S. women’s team crushed the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 on Saturday.

Savannah Harmon had a goal and two assists and Hilary Knight added a goal and an assist.

Harmon got the scoring starting in the first period, registering a power-play goal.

In the second period, Knight tipped in Harmon’s wrist shot to put the Americans ahead 2-0.

Over the first two periods, the U.S. outshot ROC 36-6.

In the third period, the U.S. team scored three goals over a four-minute, 47-second stretch to notch a convincing win.

Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher and Alex Carpenter were each responsible for a third period goal.

In total, the U.S. outshot ROC 62-12 in the win.