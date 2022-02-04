BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can take in the history of Massachusetts while enjoying desserts along the way, and see two newly-unveiled exhibits. It’s all a part of our To Do List!
CONCORD HISTORY WITH A CHOCOLATE TWIST WALKING TOUR
“The Concord History with a Chocolate Twist Walking Tour” is a way to learn more about the history of Massachusetts, all while enjoying some delicious treats. And it’s happening every Sunday this month.
The 90-minute tour includes stops at historic sites and local shops to grab some desserts along the way.
https://www.livingconcord.com/event/concord-history-with-a-chocolate-twist-tour/
When: Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 (1-2 p.m.)
Where: Tour departs from the Concord Visitor Center at 58 Main Street
Cost: $30
MFA LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the MFA on Saturday. During the day, visitors can ring in the “Year of the Tiger” with take-home art kits, a lion dance parade, and of course, exploring the museum’s art collection.
All activities are included with general admission.
https://www.mfa.org/event/special-event/lunar-new-year?event=3265
When: Saturday, Feb. 5th (10am-5pm)
Where: MFA Boston, 465 Huntington Ave
Cost: Free for members, $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-17, free for kids ages 0-6
FRIDA KAHLO EXHIBIT
A highly-anticipated art exhibit is opening up in Boston. Immersive Frida Kahlo runs from February 10 through early May.
The exhibit brings her artwork to life through large scale projects and music, offering a 360-degree experience.
https://www.immersive-frida.com/
When: Feb. 10-May 8
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 130 Columbus Avenue, Boston
Cost: Ticket start $39.99