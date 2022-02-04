BOSTON (CBS) – Days after they were supposed to be removed, the battle over space savers has led to vandalism in South Boston.

Multiple drivers report taking a “saved” space Thursday night, only to wake up to their cars being tampered with, Friday morning.

“It sucks because it’s not their right to do that to your car. It’s not their spot after the two days,” said Troy Stefansky.

The 25-year-old has lived in South Boston for three years.

Stefansky said he parked in a saved-space Thursday night because there were no other options.

By Friday, Stefansky said his car was missing a side view mirror, its windshield wipers gone, and had a note filled with expletives laying on top.

The City of Boston requires spot-savers to be removed 48 hours after an emergency order is lifted.

That means the deadline to remove them was Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Stefansky said he does not know why someone would go to this extreme over a spot that is not theirs to claim.

“Never had anything like this but I ‘ve also never moved a spot saver,” said Stefansky. “Won’t do that again.”