SEEKONK (CBS) – Police in Seekonk are looking for seven people involved in a smash and grab at a dirt bike shop early Wednesday morning.
Surveillance video shows the suspects run into MotorSports Nation and walk out with nine bikes seconds later. The bikes were loaded into a UHaul van.
Police say while they tried to steal nine bikes, they only got away with five. Two were found in the parking lot and two in the middle of Route 6.
Each stolen bike is worth about $10,000.
The store is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.