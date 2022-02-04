BOSTON (CBS) — Former Assistant General Quentin Palfrey is officially running for Massachusetts Attorney General.
Palfrey served in both the Obama and Biden administrations and previously in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office as the first Chief of the Health Care Division.
“I’ve seen firsthand how the office of the Attorney General can address the issues that affect us everyday,” said Palfrey in a statement. “As Attorney General, I will protect consumers from predatory lenders and scammers, confront the structural racism that plagues our criminal justice system, take steps to protect workers from wage theft, and focus on helping people to vote. And as we face the existential threat of climate change I will bring urgency to our efforts to combat the impacts.”
He is the third Democrat to enter the race along with former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan.