By CBSBoston.com Staff
GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire didn’t just see snow overnight – a small earthquake also shook the region. It happened just before 1 a.m. in the White Mountains.

“If you were in northern New Hampshire last night, you might have had a rumble to go along with the snow,” the National Weather Service said.

The 2.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in Gorham, at a depth of 8.3 km. More than 80 people went to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” reporting site to say that they felt shaking.

Smaller earthquakes are felt about twice a year in New England, according to the USGS.

