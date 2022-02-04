SKOWHEGAN, Maine (CBS) — What snowstorm? A police chief in Maine spotted a convertible driver hitting the road with the top down despite the wintery weather.
Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam snapped the photo Friday on Madison Avenue.
“Here we are in the middle of a wet snowstorm with the roads building up snow, I got to watch the tail end of a nice citizen push a two seater convertible, with the top down mind you, out of a snowbank,” Bucknam wrote in a Facebook post. “As I drove by, I observed the operator decked out in heavy winter gear. I love this person’s sense of adventure.”
Skowhegan was under a winter storm warning on Friday, with several inches of snow expected.
“It never ceases to amaze me the ingenuity or motivation some people have to get things done,” Bucknam said.