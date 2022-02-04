FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution came up short in their quest for an MLS Cup last season. Now, the club is reportedly adding a former MLS Cup MVP to the mix.

Jozy Altidore, who won MLS Cup MVP honors with Toronto in 2017, is reportedly set to join the Revolution. That comes according to Marc Stein, who took time out of being an NBA insider to report the news Thursday evening.

Adding Altidore has been in the works for months, according to former Revs star and MLS analyst Taylor Twellman, with Altidore expected to reach a buyout agreement with Toronto. The move should become official sometime in the near future, with Altidore reportedly set to sign a three-year contract with New England, via Stein.

Altidore has been with Toronto for the last seven years, scoring 70 goals to go with 24 assists in his 152 appearances, but has been at odds with the Reds since last season. Perhaps playing under Bruce Arena in New England will rejuvenate the 32-year-old star.

Altidore would give New England a trio of high-end strikes along with Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa. He would also provide some insurance for the Revs should Buksa go overseas.

In addition to his success in the MLS, Altidore is also a big star at the international level, scoring 42 goals for the U.S. over 115 career caps.

The Revolution won the Supporters’ Shield with an MLS-record 73 points last season, but did not win a playoff game, falling to the eventual champion New York City in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.