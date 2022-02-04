HALIFAX (CBS) – A non-profit created in honor of Jonny Hackett, a three-year old boy who died last year, is holding a community event Saturday in Halifax to help families with loved ones in hospital intensive care units.
Jonny suffered an undetected brain aneurysm last July while he was in Hedges Pond in Plymouth. He was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later passed away.
While his parents were at the hospital during that difficult time, friends and family dropped off Jonny’s Mickey Mouse stuffed animal and Spiderman blanket to provide him and the family with some comfort.
Jonny’s parents were inspired by their actions and later created the Jonny Hackett Memorial Fund. The non-profit’s goal is to provide comfort supplies for families in the ICU.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jonny’s family and members of the community will be filling “Jonny Bags” on Plymouth Street in Halifax.
The “Jonny Bags” will be filled with blankets, hygiene supplies, slippers, clean pajamas, a phone charger, and a Mickey Mouse toy.
The bags will later be delivered to Boston Children’s Hospital.
Anyone can support the cause by donating money or buying items off their Amazon registry.