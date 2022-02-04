Jayson Tatum Named NBA All-Star For Third Straight SeasonThe 23-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in Celtics history to earn an All-Star nod three times.

Giants Dismiss Bill Belichick's Text Messages From Brian Flores Lawsuit As 'Irresponsible'Two days after Brian Flores filed suit claiming racial discrimination within the NFL's hiring practices, the New York Giants have pushed back against claims made by the coach while also dismissing the purported knowledge of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

There Is Reportedly Some Mutual Interest Between Bill O'Brien And PatriotsNFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes there is at least some mutual interest between Bill O'Brien and the Patriots regarding New England's vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Tom Brady Thanks Everyone, Focuses Mostly On Patriots Career In His Latest Reflection VideoAfter failing to mention the Patriots in his retirement announcement on Tuesday, Tom Brady made sure to thank everyone in his latest social media post.

How Celtics' Brad Stevens Is Assessing Moves Ahead Of Trade DeadlineThe Celtics are on a bit of a roll right now, which will make Brad Stevens' job at the trade deadline a little tougher.