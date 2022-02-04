BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum earned his third straight All-Star nod Thursday night, which had Celtics fans rejoicing. Jaylen Brown was not voted an All-Star reserve, however, which is not sitting well with Boston fans.

Brown has some solid numbers that put him in the All-Star mix this season, averaging a robust 24.2 points to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 39 games. His shooting numbers are a bit down, hitting 46 percent from the floor and 36 percent from downtown, and the 14 games that he missed with a hamstring strain didn’t hep his cause either. But the 24-year-old certainly had a strong resume to earn a spot in the Feb. 20 exhibition in Cleveland.

Most of the outrage centers on Bucks forward Khris Middleton making the squad over Brown and others, with Middleton averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 41 games. His strong play during Milwaukee’s title run last season likely played a huge part of his selection, though no one really tunes into the All-Star game to watch guys hit mid-range jumpers. And it’s an easy argument that his Milwaukee teammate, Jrue Holiday, is a much more deserving Buck.

There is still a chance that Brown makes it as an injury replacement. Kevin Durant won’t be playing in the game because of an MCL sprain, so NBA commissioner Adam Silver will need to select a replacement for the East. Celtics forward Grant Williams started a replacement push for Brown Thursday evening, much to the delight of his teammate.

Everyone needs a friend like Grant lol 💯 https://t.co/65a57wJjGd — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 4, 2022

All that being said, Brown is not guaranteed to be Silver’s selection. He’s got some quality numbers, but the Celtics are just 28-25 after their recent surge, and team success matters in this process. (Hence Middleton of the 32-21 Bucks making it.) Brown offers much more in the explosive play department than Middleton, but there are other intriguing options as well.

The Hornets have a pair of snubs in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Charlotte is only half-a-game above the Celtics in the standings, but given their exciting brand of basketball, Buzz City should have someone in the All-Star game. Ball is one of the most exciting players in the league, averaging 19/7/7 with some truly insane threes, while Bridges is averaging nearly 20 points off 49 percent shooting to go with 7.2 rebounds.