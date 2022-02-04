BOSTON (CBS) – Littleton Fire crews threw absorbent material into a gully where a truck crash left fuel dripping into run-off. The driver, Israel Gonzalez, said he hit a patch of ice and careened off the ramp from I-495 to Route 2. “Right here the road is so slippery,” he said. “That’s why I got in an accident.”
“A lot of spin-outs today,” said interim Littleton Fire Chief Tom Clancy. “It’s just such a hard thing for crews to keep up with.”READ MORE: Police Seek 7 Suspects After Dirt Bikes Stolen From Seekonk Shop
As temperatures dropped through the day, sirens filled the air. State Police responded to more than 200 crashes. In Chelmsford, one person was killed in a tractor trailer crash. Cars spun off the highway in Boxboro. In Ipswich, a sander overturned.READ MORE: Cars Vandalized In South Boston Days After Space Savers Were Supposed To Be Removed
There were accidents on Route 128, and spin-outs on the Mass Pike. “It’s been very crazy. People need to slow down,” said a tow truck driver in Littleton.
For salters, sanders and plow drivers, it was a grueling end to a long week. “This is just going over, and over, and over, trying to get the ice up before it hardens too much,” said plow driver Richard Goldman.MORE NEWS: Major Taylor, 'The Jackie Robinson Of Cycling', Honored In Worcester With Museum And Monument
Mass State Police posted a warning on social media Friday afternoon saying, “…please go slow, leave extra space from the car ahead of you, and be mindful that surfaces will remain icy. Be safe.”