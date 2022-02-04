FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A man wanted for murdering a Framingham man has died, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Eugene Sutton Jr., of Framingham, died on January 31, in West Anaheim, California.
Police had been looking for Sutton, 52, for months after he and his 49-year-old brother were charged with murder, armed robbery, armed assault to murder, and possession of a firearm.
Both are accused of killing 34-year-old Eric Hargrett on October 30, 2021. Hargrett was found shot in the head inside a Hayes Street home.
Police said at the time that Sutton should be considered armed and dangerous.