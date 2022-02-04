Adam Gase Reportedly In Mix For Patriots' Vacancy At Offensive CoordinatorWhile Bill O'Brien is the talk of the town when it comes to New England's vacancy at offensive coordinator, there is another pretty intriguing name floating around.

The NFL's Dan Snyder Problem Is Back, With Congress Prepared To Pressure Roger Goodell On Washington's Workplace HarassmentIn the middle of the summer of 2021, the NFL did its best to bury its Dan Snyder problem. Unfortunately for the league, it's back.

Jozy Altidore Reportedly Set To Join New England RevolutionThe New England Revolution came up short in their quest for an MLS Cup last season. Now, the club is reportedly adding a former MLS Cup MVP to the mix.

Jaylen Brown Doesn't Make All-Star Roster, Has Some Strong Competition To Be An Injury ReplacementJayson Tatum earned his third straight All-Star nod Thursday night, which had Celtics fans rejoicing. Jaylen Brown was not voted an All-Star reserve, however, which is not sitting well with Boston fans.

Mac Jones Opens Old Patriots Wounds In Skills Competition With Tyreek HillMac Jones is new around here. He's going to have to learn that we do not talk about the helmet catch. And we definitely don't celebrate it.