CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — There are 500,000 COVID-19 test kits now in stock at New Hampshire’s state-run liquor stores. The kits will be sold for $11.29 while supplies last at the 67 NH Liquor & Wine Outlets.
There is no limit to the number of tests customers can buy at one time.
“Easy access to at-home tests is one of the most important tools we have at limiting the spread of COVID and I would like to thank all who made this effort a reality,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement.
The state will restock stores as more tests become available.