CHELMSFORD (CBS) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer and another car collided on Route 495 Northbound, Mass. State Police said. It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in Chelmsford near Exit 87.
48-year-old Elmer Rivas of Worcester, who was driving an Elantra, has been identified as the man who died in the crash.
The tractor-trailer driver told police that Rivas was driving in the left lane and ended up cutting him off as he tried to take the exit, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Freezing rain and flash freezes on Friday have created hazardous conditions for drivers. Police say toopers have responded to over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage since 5 p.m. on Thursday.