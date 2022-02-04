The Patriots Didn't Lose All That Much In Jimmy GaroppoloMontana to Young. Favre to Rodgers. Brady to Garoppolo. That was the dream. But that's all it was.

Locked Out MLB Players Reject Offer For Federal MediationLocked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.

Jayson Tatum Thanks Celtics Teammates For Making All-Star Selection HappenJayson Tatum is grateful to be heading to his third straight All-Star game. But he's a little disappointed that he'll be heading to Cleveland alone.

Adam Gase Reportedly In Mix For Patriots' Vacancy At Offensive CoordinatorWhile Bill O'Brien is the talk of the town when it comes to New England's vacancy at offensive coordinator, there is another pretty intriguing name floating around.

The NFL's Dan Snyder Problem Is Back, With Congress Prepared To Pressure Roger Goodell On Washington's Workplace HarassmentIn the middle of the summer of 2021, the NFL did its best to bury its Dan Snyder problem. Unfortunately for the league, it's back.