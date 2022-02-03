WESTBORO (CBS) – A member of the Westboro Police Department is being credited for saving a baby’s life after the child stopped breathing Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m. a 911 caller reached Westboro Police dispatch, but due to a language barrier, the communications center was struggling to understand what the emergency was.
While on the phone with dispatch, the caller began driving toward Westboro Fire Department headquarters hoping to get help for his baby, who was not breathing.
Officer John Sweeney was on Milk Street working a traffic detail when he heard the call on his radio. Sweeney saw the man running toward him while holding his baby, who was blue.
Sweeney took the baby and performed back blows. A short time later, the baby started breathing again.
Westboro Police said Sweeney has only been with the department for seven months and this was the second life he has saved. Last month, Sweeney saved a man using the Heimlich Maneuver.