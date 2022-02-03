BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady created quite the kerfuffle when he failed to mention the Patriots organization or New England fans in his lengthy retirement announcement on Tuesday. The former quarterback made sure to thank everyone in his latest tweet reflecting on his career.

Brady shot out a pretty epic video on his social media accounts Thursday morning, which mostly looked back on his 20 incredible years in New England. The montage was full of Super Bowl highlights along with moments he spent with his family and teammates off the field. It plays out over Brady’s comments following his game against the Patriots with the Buccaneers during the 2021 season.

“You know, it’s been my home for 20 years. I have the best memories,” Brady said of New England back on Oct. 3. “My kids were born here and I’m going to be part of the community for a long time.”

The video will certainly drum up some feelings among New England fans, as it starts with the Patriots taking the field as a team ahead of their Super Bowl XXXVI win over the St. Louis Rams.

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today,” the post read.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022

Brady also made it pretty clear that he isn’t forgetting anyone this time around, saying “Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”