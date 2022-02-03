STOUGHTON (CBS) — Storm drains were the focus on Thursday, as public works crews across Massachusetts prepared for a sleet storm.
Perhaps no town had to work as hard as Stoughton, which got the most snow in the area last weekend, with more than two-and-a-half feet.
“Clean up all the drains, clean corners for visibility, and be ready for slush if we need to be,” said Stoughton Interim Public Works Director Paul Giffune.
Once the snow and debris around storm drains is encrusted in ice, the puddles already forming around them become vulnerable to clogging and flooding.
“Thawing and freezing overnight, where ice won’t allow water to drain into them,” said Giffune.
Crews have spent the entire week working overnights to clear out priority routes, starting with the town square in the center of Stoughton. Side streets still have snowbanks taller than people.
Residents were also racing against the clock, shoveling their driveways.
Town officials asked people to help out if they’re able, by clearing drains in front of their property, and fire hydrants.