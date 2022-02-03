BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,829 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were also 59 additional deaths reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 5.89%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,498,053. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,692.
There were 98,132 total new tests reported.
There are 1,661 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Approximately 50% of the patients who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized for a different reason.
There are also 273 patients currently in intensive care.