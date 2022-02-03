CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A party and performance at Harvard Thursday, like only Hasty Pudding Theatricals knows how. The third oldest theater organization in world celebrated their 55th Man of the Year – Jason Bateman.
Following its rich tradition honoring those who have made meaningful impacts to TV and film, there was singing, dancing, and the roast.READ MORE: I-Team: Human Error Eyed In Fatal Wilmington Train Crash
After the performance which Bateman described as “a fever dream” he reflected on early inspiration for his career – it was how he bonded with his dad.
“My dad was a writer, director, producer, actor. He always kind of took me to the movie theater instead of to the park to play catch,” he recalled.READ MORE: Freezing Rain And Sleet Friday Leave School Superintendents With Tough Call On Closings, Delays
Lately, it’s all about Ozark and the SmartLess podcast.
“We get to talk to our heroes and what’s shocking is they want to talk to us,” he said of the podcast.
Bateman reacted to the Hasty Pudding tradition, describing the honor as “awesome and super flattering and incredibly bizarre. I’ve never had an experience like that in my life. That’s saying something.”MORE NEWS: 'Look Out For The Flash Freeze': Gov. Baker Urges Residents To Stay Off Roads During Storm Friday
The Woman of the Year festivities celebrating Jennifer Garner will happen this Saturday.