BOSTON (CBS) – After hitting several bumps in the road in Washington, billions of dollars in infrastructure funding are heading to Massachusetts. The state is receiving $9.5 billion as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Governor Charlie Baker went to University of Massachusetts Lowell, Thursday to announce how the state would spend it.READ MORE: Stoughton, Hit Hard by Weekend Blizzard, Races To Clear Snow Before Sleet and Ice Move In
The bulk of the money, $5.4 billion, will go to improving the state’s highways and bridges.
The MBTA is set to receive $2.2 billion.READ MORE: 'Give It A Wam! And A Bam!', Andy The Snow Plow Driver Weighs In On Friday Sleet Storm
Governor Baker said the Regional Transit Authority will receive roughly $990 million, while the remaining $1.4 billion will go to various projects including environmental initiatives.
“There is going to be a lot of money going to work for the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us, and we should take full advantage of it.”
The Governor released the names of 182 bridges the state has deemed as a priority to improve.MORE NEWS: 11,986 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week
Work is set to begin within months on several bridges across the state, with a majority of the projects being phased in over the next five years.