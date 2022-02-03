HOPKINTON (CBS) – Hopkinton Police are looking for help finding the driver wanted for a hit-and-run last month that left a man seriously hurt.
Deputy Police Chief John Porter told the MetroWest Daily News a man from Ashland was hit near 7 East Main Street back on Saturday, January 22 around 3 a.m. That’s just a few yards from the Boston Marathon starting line.
Porter said a nurse on her way home from work spotted the 31-year-old man unconscious in the middle of the road. He was rushed to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he’s still being treated for his injuries, the deputy chief told the paper.
In a Facebook post, police said they have identified a “vehicle of interest” that might be involved.
“We are asking anyone who lives on East Main Street, Main Street and West Main Street, that have any home video surveillance footage from January 22nd between the hours of 2:00am and 3:00am to please contact Detective Benjamin Stickney,” they wrote in the post.
Police called it an ”isolated incident.”