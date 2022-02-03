WEATHER ALERT:'Sleet-Fest' Forecast For Friday Leading Into A Weekend Freeze
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A man was removed from a Delta plane at Logan Airport on Wednesday following a dispute over masks.

The airline said Flight 670 was delayed due to late-arriving equipment, and then it was returned to the gate where a passenger was taken off the plane.

Police remove a man from a plane at Logan Airport. (Image Credit: Andrew Popelka Jr.)

Massachusetts State Police said they did not have specifics of the incident, but said one person was removed after an argument over a mask. The passenger was booked onto a different flight, police said.

Delta said the flight arrived just under two hours after its scheduled arrival time in Salt Lake City.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the departure delay may have had for our customers,” a Delta spokesperson said.

