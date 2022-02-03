There Is Reportedly Some Mutual Interest Between Bill O'Brien And PatriotsNFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes there is at least some mutual interest between Bill O'Brien and the Patriots regarding New England's vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Tom Brady Thanks Everyone, Focuses Mostly On Patriots Career In His Latest Reflection VideoAfter failing to mention the Patriots in his retirement announcement on Tuesday, Tom Brady made sure to thank everyone in his latest social media post.

How Celtics' Brad Stevens Is Assessing Moves Ahead Of Trade DeadlineThe Celtics are on a bit of a roll right now, which will make Brad Stevens' job at the trade deadline a little tougher.

Matt Turner Nearly Froze During USMNT's Win Over HondurasMatch-wise, Matt Turner didn't have to do much of anything during Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over Honduras in the USMNT's World Cup qualifying match. But the U.S. keeper was very active away from the action.

Hall Of Fame Celtics Coach Bill Fitch Dies At 89Bill Fitch, who coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 1981, died Wednesday at the age of 89.