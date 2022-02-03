BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers have developed a “breathalyzer” that can sniff out the coronavirus.
They have developed a handheld device that, in less than five minutes, can detect changes in the chemical compounds of exhaled breath and accurately identify people infected with the coronavirus, even if they’re asymptomatic.
They tested the breathalyzer on more than 500 people in hospitals and airports in Singapore and found the false-negative and false-positive rates were similar to those of PCR tests.
They hope one day the device could be used to quickly screen people gathering in large numbers.