BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is urging residents to stay off roadways if possible Friday due to icy and hazardous travel conditions.
All non-emergency Executive Branch state employees have been told not to report to their workplaces on Friday due to the storm.
"Driving tomorrow is expected to be horrible, especially tomorrow morning, and we are asking everyone to be careful and stay off the roads if possible," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
The storm will bring sleet and freezing rain. Overnight rain will make it challenging for crews to pre-treat roadways.
"If you have to travel, please take extra time, drive slowly and look out for the flash freeze on the roads," Baker said.
Dozens of school districts including Boston and Worcester have already canceled classes on Friday.