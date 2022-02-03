How Celtics' Brad Stevens Is Assessing Moves Ahead Of Trade DeadlineThe Celtics are on a bit of a roll right now, which will make Brad Stevens' job at the trade deadline a little tougher.

Matt Turner Nearly Froze During USMNT's Win Over HondurasMatch-wise, Matt Turner didn't have to do much of anything during Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over Honduras in the USMNT's World Cup qualifying match. But the U.S. keeper was very active away from the action.

Hall Of Fame Celtics Coach Bill Fitch Dies At 89Bill Fitch, who coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 1981, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

A Stunning Amount Of Experience Continues To Depart Bill Belichick's Coaching Staff And Front Office In FoxboroEvery team in the NFL loses players, coaches, and front office members on a yearly basis. Sometimes, though, the loss is more significant than others. Enter the 2022 New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady 'The Best Player In NFL History'Patriots coach Bill Belichick called Tom Brady "the best player in NFL history," a day after the quarterback officially announced his retirement.