BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Fitch, who coached the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 1981, died Wednesday at the age of 89.
Fitch coached the Celtics from 1979-83, amassing a 328-242 record during the regular season and a 26-16 record in the playoffs. He spent 25 years as a head coach in the NBA and won 944 games, which is the 11th most all-time.
Fitch won Coach of the Year twice; in 1975-76 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in his first season in Boston, when he led the Celtics to a 61-21 record in 1979-80. The Celtics had won just 29 games the season before Fitch arrived.
Larry Bird's arrival certainly helped the team's turnaround, but Fitch let his rookie star take over the team — and the NBA. Boston lost to the 76ers in the Conference Finals in Fitch's first season, but after adding Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the mix, the Celtics went on to defeat the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals the following season.
Overall, Fitch was 944-1106 with the Cavaliers, Celtics, Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He coached the Rockets to the 1986 Finals, where they lost to the Celtics.
Fitch retired in 1998, and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.