BOSTON (CBS) — From the blustery, cold blizzard last weekend emerged a viral sensation we didn’t know we needed – snow plow driver Andy Barr.

“It’s like bread and butter,” he said describing the snow with a thick Boston accent. “A Thomas’ English Muffin and jam.”

And the "Emmy for Best Snow Plow Driver in the Storm" goes to…. ANDY!!! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2ARwzjSiIq — Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) January 29, 2022

“Andy the Plow Guy” has taken social media by storm, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, with some responding, “This is peak New England” and “Boston summed up in one, beautiful interview.”

He even got shout outs on late night shows, including the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which named him the “Hero of the Bomb Cyclone.”

“I saw it and I said, ‘Holy cow!’” exclaimed Barr.

The viral video also caught the attention of Thomas’ English Muffins.

“Last weekend, we started getting texts and e-mails from friends and co-workers throughout the entire country, which was crazy. So we knew we needed to get in touch with him,” said Mike Jensen, Brand Manager for Thomas’ English Muffins.

Now, Andy has been given the honorary title of the “Snow-ficial Snow Plow Driver of Thomas’ English Muffins.”

“Who would have ever thought? I’m driving down Lynn Shore Drive, the snow is coming left and right all around to do an interview, and I stop ,and the next thing I’m the poster boy for Thomas’ English Muffins. It’s great,” said Barr.

You can bet Andy will be making plenty of English Muffins with another storm on the way. But, he says with the icy conditions, this won’t be a bread and butter kind of storm.

“It’s like Emeril Lagasse. Bam! Bam! You drive that truck around and spread it out. You get that salt out there like he’s making a big beef dish, and you give it a wam! And a bam!” said Barr.

In honor of Andy’s new title, Thomas’ English Muffins is holding a sweepstakes during the next storm.

They will post a link on their social media pages where Bostonians can enter for a chance to win free English Muffins.