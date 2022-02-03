BOSTON (CBS) – There were 11,986 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s another significant drop in weekly cases. Last week, there were 21,686 cases.
Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 10,068 cases among students and 1,918 among staff between January 27 and February 2.
Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth over the last several months:
- January 20-26: 21,686 cases (18,536 kids, 3,150 staff)
- January 13-19: 32,909 cases (28,151 kids, 3,758 staff)
- January 6-12: 48,414 cases (41,063 kids, 7,351 staff)
- December 23-January 5: 51,110 cases (38,887 kids, 12,213 staff)
- December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff)
- December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff)
- December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff)
- November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff)
- November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff)
- November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff)
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 1.09% and the percent of staff is 1.37%.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.