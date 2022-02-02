BOSTON (CBS) — A Brockton man made his case for freedom on Wednesday to the group that could decide his future. The Governor’s Council heard testimony from William Allen as they decide whether to commute his life sentence for first-degree murder.
Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in a 1994 robbery in which his co-defendant stabbed the victim to death. The man who actually stabbed the victim took a plea deal and was released more than a decade ago.
“I would do everything in my power to not only be a role model and mentor to my son, but a beacon of light to all of those who have also seen a small glimmer of hope, but are trapped beyond those walls,” Allen said.
Among Allen's supporters are the district attorney and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who has championed his case for release.
“All I kept hearing him say was how how wanted to help others,” McCourty testified. “He said no matter what, whether I get out or I don’t get out, nothing will change with my vision on how I’m going to help other people.”
If the council votes to commute his sentence, Allen would immediately become eligible for parole.
Gov. Charlie Baker commuted Allen's sentence in January. The Governor's Council will vote on the commutation on Feb. 16, and Allen could be released by the summer.