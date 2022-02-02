(MARE) – Deniol is a sweet and social boy of Hispanic descent. Those who know him best describe him as polite, eager to please and very kind. Deniol makes friends easily and gets along well with other children and with adults. Deniol’s favorite activity is playing sports, especially basketball and soccer, as well as playing video games. He hopes to be a police officer when he grows up and likes to watch television shows that feature police officers.

At school, Deniol’s teachers report that he puts a lot of effort into his work and wants to do well in class. Deniol receives extra support in school, and participates in social-skills and life-skills groups. He gets along well with his classmates and teachers.

Legally freed for adoption, Deniol is looking for a loving family that can provide him with support, structure and consistency. An ideal family will also be able to advocate for his needs, and help him utilize appropriate community services. Although his social worker believes that he will do well in a family of any constellation, with or without children, she believes that he will do particularly well in a family where he can have siblings. A family who enjoys being active would also be a good match for Deniol.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.