TRURO (CBS) – A Truro home left in a precarious position and in danger of collapsing following recent storms is on the move.
The home, located on South Pamet Road, overlooks the ocean. But with each storm, the sand dune it sits on has washed away, leaving the pilings beneath it exposed. In total, about 20 feet of the dune has disappeared.

Ahead of last weekend's storm, the homeowner braced the pilings to help keep it standing. The plan worked, as the building survived.
On Wednesday, crews began gathering at the home to begin preparing to move it. A town spokesperson said an emergency permit was issued to move the house to another location, and the process will likely take several days.