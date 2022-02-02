BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has joined the Tom Brady lovefest. Gronk is fashionably late to the party, but his tribute to his former quarterback was worth the wait.

Gronkowski — who caught 90 touchdowns from Brady during their time together in New England and Tampa Bay — shared a montage of the two on Wednesday morning. Along with lots and lots of touchdowns, there is a lot of the duo hamming it up as well.

There is their silent celebrations, lots of buddy talk on the sidelines, and even Gronk stealing Brady’s jersey when the Patriots were honored at Fenway Park in 2017. It is all, fittingly, to the soundtrack of Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend.”

It also has a pretty heartfelt message to Brady from “Gronky.”

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special,” Gronkowski wrote on his social media accounts. “Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

“If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it,” he continued. “You’re a legend and always will be.”

Nicely done, Gronk. Now the football world will wait to find out if Gronkowski will join Brady in retirement.