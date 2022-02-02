BOSTON (CBS) – Jake Thibeault, the Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game last year, provided an encouraging update on his condition and gave an up-close look at how he is working to walk again.

Thibeault has remained determined and motivated during his rehabilitation stint at Spaulding Hospital

The high school senior was dreaming of playing hockey in college when he was badly hurt on the ice and told he may never walk again.

Recently, Thibeault and his family shared an update on their journey, and on the donor-funded program at Spaulding that helps patients focus on their rehabilitation.

The Supportive Surroundings program provides families with a home near Spaulding that is equipped to accommodate their injuries and rehabilitation.

“I told my parents I have an order — I’m going to walk, then run, then skate. I may skip run and try to skate first,” Thibeault said in a promotional video for Spaulding. “But it truly goes back to, you just don’t quit and refusing to lose. That stuck with me to this day, and it’ll stick with me until I’m onto my feet walking into Spaulding to say hi to my therapist.”

Thibeault’s family said the housing close to Spaulding is a blessing and allows them to make it to appointments easily, and involve the entire family in Jake’s rehab.