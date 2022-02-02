BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,973 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 87 additional deaths reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 6.37%.READ MORE: Can PCR And Rapid Tests Both Be Wrong? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,493,224. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,633.READ MORE: 'It Was Pretty Painful': Fisherman Survives Frigid Waters After Boat Sinks Off Scituate
There were 106,771 total new tests reported.
There are 1,799 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Approximately 50% of the patients who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized for a different reason.MORE NEWS: Library Of 'Things' In Dracut Helps People Reduce Waste With 'Try Before You Buy' Items
There are also 298 patients currently in intensive care.