BOSTON (CBS) — The TSA is reminding flyers of its rules for traveling with firearms after a loaded gun was discovered at Boston’s Logan Airport on Tuesday.
The @TSA_NewEngland Twitter account posted a photo of a 9mm weapon that was found “wrapped in a t-shirt inside a checked backpack #travelfail.”
This 9mm was discovered yesterday @BostonLogan The loaded firearm was wrapped in a t-shirt inside a checked backpack. #travelfail Visit https://t.co/vnm60SdktS to see how to properly travel with a firearm. pic.twitter.com/c73fA5olqt
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) February 2, 2022
Guns can be transported in checked bags, but only when unloaded an locked in a hard-sided container. Any firearms or ammunition must be declared to the airline upon checking the bag at the ticket counter.