By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The TSA is reminding flyers of its rules for traveling with firearms after a loaded gun was discovered at Boston’s Logan Airport on Tuesday.

The @TSA_NewEngland Twitter account posted a photo of a 9mm weapon that was found “wrapped in a t-shirt inside a checked backpack #travelfail.”

Guns can be transported in checked bags, but only when unloaded an locked in a hard-sided container. Any firearms or ammunition must be declared to the airline upon checking the bag at the ticket counter.

 

