BOSTON (CBS) — The rumors are ramping up with the NBA trade deadline just over a week away. The Celtics have been connected to plenty of the rumblings around the league, with all but a select few players seemingly on the block.

We’ve heard a lot about Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder from the Boston backcourt, but now some trade speculation is focusing on veteran swingman Josh Richardson. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a solid season off the Boston bench, averaging 9.8 points off 45 percent shooting in addition to providing some steady defense.

Richardson’s strong play has at least one Western Conference team interested in his services: The Utah Jazz.

That comes according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, who said the Jazz have shown some interest in Richardson during his appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast earlier this week. Utah, which sits fourth in the West at 30-21, could use some more guard depth after losing sharpshooter Joe Ingles to a torn ACL on Monday.

Richardson is signed through next year after inking an extension with the Celtics before the season. It may be tough for the Celtics and the Jazz to find a trade package though, as Boston reportedly doesn’t want to add any salary to the books at the deadline. A first-round pick — of package of second-round picks — may have to be included to sweeten the pot for Brad Stevens.

The Celtics also reportedly explored a deal that would have sent Richardson and either Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to the Timberwolves for guard Malik Beasley, who interestingly enough, does have a few years left on his contract. So the Celtics appear willing to add some term to the books for the right player. But Minnesota was not interested in that offer, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Jon Krawczynski.

But from the sounds of it, Richardson is one of the many Celtics players who will likely move ahead of next week’s deadline.