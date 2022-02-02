LINCOLN (CBS) — Punxsutawney Phil and Ms. G are at odds again when it comes to the spring forecast.
While the Pennsylvania groundhog saw his shadow on Wednesday and predicted six more weeks of winter, the official groundhog of Massachusetts who lives at the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln had the opposite take.
“I think Ms. G is telling us there’s no shadow today,” Mass Audobon’s Renata Pomponi said in a Facebook Live stream. “Spring will come early this year!”
Since 2008, Ms. G has been making forecasts as the official state groundhog of Massachusetts – and she’s been right a majority of the time.
Her prognostication comes days after a blizzard dropped two feet of snow or more in parts of Massachusetts. Another storm in the forecast for Thursday into Friday is expected to bring a wintry mix to the region.