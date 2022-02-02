BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady made it officially official on Tuesday, announcing his retirement from the game. Immediately and overwhelmingly, the tributes from around the world poured in. (Brady seems intent on sharing every single one of them on his Instagram story, lest you have any skepticism.)

While most honored the quarterback for his 22-year NFL career, the seven Super Bowls, the countless accolades and statistical records, it was longtime teammate Devin McCourty who self-reflected in his message in the funniest possible way.

On Instagram, McCourty thanked the quarterback for helping him avoid a career like his twin brother’s.

“Thanks @tombrady,” Devin wrote. “I could have been Jason McCourty but you were my QB so I got to win. Congrats on a hell of a journey.”

McCourty added four crying laughing emojis to try to lessen the sting, but that’s a deep burn.

Devin’s twin brother, Jason, didn’t exactly get to experience the level of success of Devin over the years. He was on the Titans from 2009-16, a stretch when Tennessee went 50-78 with no playoff appearances. Then he spent a year in Cleveland, when the miserable Browns went 0-16.

Fortunately for Jason, he got a taste of winning by joining Devin and the Patriots in 2018, immediately winning a Super Bowl. He stayed with the Patriots through 2020, before playing for the Dolphins last year.

Devin, meanwhile, made the playoffs in every year of his career up until 2020, playing in five Super Bowls and winning three of them.

Despite all that success, he knows that his career could have gone very differently if not for the work of the man under center for the Patriots for so long.