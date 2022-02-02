BROOKLINE (CBS) – Police have arrested an 18-year-old Brookline man they say set a fire at a vacant house in January.
The fire on Woodland Road was reported by Boston College Police officers in the early morning of Jan. 25. Boston College police officers said they had seen someone in the area around the time of the fire, and Brookline police found footprints in the snow, which they tract to the suspect’s home.
The man, whose name has not been released, will face multiple charges, including one of arson.
The fire was quickly put out, but one firefighter had minor injuries.