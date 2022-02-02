BOSTON (CBS) – This winter sure got interesting in a hurry. Let’s face it, we were cruising. A warm, snowless December was followed by a colder but quiet January, until the blizzard. One storm put the winter of 2021-2022 on the map. Suddenly, Boston surged above average for snowfall this season. January goes into the books as the coldest since 2015 and snowiest since 2011.

And we’re not done.

As we flip the calendar to February, one thing is clear, winter is NOT going to go quietly into the sunset. New England finds itself smack dab in the middle of an active storm track. With loads of cold, Arctic air to our northwest and juicy, warm air to our south, we are in the battle zone.

Let me beat the groundhog to the punch – winter ain’t over.

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it is, on average, the snowiest month in Boston. Take a look at our biggest storms in history and the vast majority have occurred in February. In fact, our top three on record have all come during this month.

The all-time snow leader, President’s Day storm in February of 2003 dropped 27.6” in Boston.

Next up, the Blizzard of 1978, 27.1” in the first week of February.

And number 3, way back in 1969, a 3-day snow event with 25.8” in the city.

And now, on day one of February 2022, we are already tracking a significant storm. This one will NOT be a nor’easter, blizzard or produce bombogenesis. It won’t even really have a low-pressure center to track. This week’s storm is just about being in the middle of two very different airmasses. Call it a juiced up frontal passage (perhaps the least sexy weather headline ever).

The thing is, you don’t need a major coastal storm to produce a messy, high impact weather event.

Here’s the latest on the Thursday-Friday storm:

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued in Massachusetts near and north of the Mass Pike. This is the area of highest confidence on storm impacts and snow/sleet accumulations that could lead to hazardous travel. There may be travel impacts possible outside of the watch area.

What we know:

There will be a lot of precipitation, potentially up to 2” (liquid)

Given this, and given the current snowpack, flooding is likely, especially in urban areas with tight streets (clean the storm drains!)

There won’t be any wind or coastal concerns – again, this is not a nor’easter, not a coastal storm

What we are working on:

How much of each precipitation type (rain, snow, ice)

When does the change from rain to wintry mix occur (how early)?

How long does the snow and ice on Friday linger? Into the afternoon or evening?

TIMELINE:

Thursday morning: light rain arrives.

Thursday afternoon: steadier rain, especially near and north of the Pike.

Thursday night: the rain gets heavier and the changeover to ice and snow begins to push southward. The mix should arrive in southern New Hampshire and northern Mass. around or just after midnight and continue to move southward.

Friday morning: by dawn, the mix line will likely be slicing through Massachusetts with ice and snow north of the Pike and rain south of the Pike. The mix continues to push southward, nearing the south coast by midday.

Friday afternoon: Sleet and snow likely for most of the area with the exceptions of the South Coast, Cape and Islands where rain will likely hold on.

Friday evening: snow/ice/rain tapers off

ICE/SNOW AMOUNTS:

Still too early to call. It will be highly dependent upon how quickly the change from rain to ice/snow happens and also reliant upon temperatures at multiple levels of the atmosphere.

Cold at all levels = snow.

Wedge of “milder air” above ground level = sleet.

More warmer air above but below freezing at ground level = freezing rain.

Right now I would favor more snow in northern Mass. up through central and northern New England. Likely to be a good deal of sleet (ice pellets) elsewhere in southern New England.

There is potential for 3-to-6” of snow in parts of southern New England where the change to snow happens quicker (less sleet) and certainly a real shot at 6-12” or more snow farther north into central and northern New England.

No matter the fine details, this will be a mess. If you have plans to travel Friday, you should stay tuned to updated forecasts.

