BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retiring from football. And Alex Guerrero needs a job.

He’s joking — we think — but Brady’s longtime body coach and business partner posted his appreciation for the quarterback on Instagram shortly after Brady formally announced his retirement.

“Currently updating my resume. Anyone out there looking for a body coach?” Guerrero wrote in his Instagram caption, with a winking emoji.

On a more serious note, Guerrero thanked Brady for the ride.

“Where to even begin?” Guerrero wrote. “The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined. To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible career. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all.”

Brady has credited Guerrero countless times for helping him continue playing at an exceptional level, even as he approached the age of 40 and beyond. Several of Brady’s teammates have worked with Guerrero as well, both in New England and Tampa Bay.

Together, Brady and Guerrero run the TB12 Sports business, which has locations in Boston and Foxboro.