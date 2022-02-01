FOXBORO (CBS) — News travels fast – Patriots fans in Foxboro were already talking about Tom Brady’s retirement from football on Tuesday morning.
Brady's Instagram post failed to reference New England fans, coaches, or ownership. One fan called the omission sad and disappointing.
"I don't really know what to make of it, he should have acknowledged the Patriots in some way," the fan said. "Most of his career was here obviously, to not say nothing is a disappointment, to be honest with you."
“I’m not offended or anything but I just don’t understand it,” he added. “The Patriots, Bill Belichick and all that, made him what he was and what Bill Belichick was. Kind of weird, that’s all.”
Another fan said, "It's hard to leave that out. Such a huge part of his life basically almost his whole career. I don't know, maybe he has his reasons."
Brady’s announcement didn’t seem to be much of a surprise to fans, in the grand scheme of his career. Though they noted the timing was unusual given Brady’s conversation on Monday night about not racing to a conclusion.